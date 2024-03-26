Trust Co of the South Makes New $339,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.79. 1,577,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,979. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.