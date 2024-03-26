Trust Co of the South Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock remained flat at $82.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,242,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,085. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

