Trust Co of the South Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VUG traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.94. 1,226,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,000. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

