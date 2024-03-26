Trust Co of the South Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.52.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,526. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

