Trust Co of the South Purchases Shares of 6,242 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.71. 1,180,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

