Trust Co of the South Takes $29.99 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,025,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,986,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. 1,522,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

