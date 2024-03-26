Trust Co of the South Takes $4.72 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 342,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. F.N.B. comprises 1.2% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned 0.10% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

