Trust Co of the South Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,417,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.71.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,599.75. 33,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,259. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $824.23 and a 52-week high of $1,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,515.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,438.19.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.