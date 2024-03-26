TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.06 million, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

