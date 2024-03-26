Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Tucows Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCX opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Tucows has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.94.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tucows
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.