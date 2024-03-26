Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCX opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Tucows has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

About Tucows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 36.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Tucows by 53.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in Tucows by 2.7% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

