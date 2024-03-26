Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 12th

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 1.0 %
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
