Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 12th

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 1.0 %

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

