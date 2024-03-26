Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 469.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 487,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 335,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

