Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TPC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.59.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 469.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 487,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 335,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.