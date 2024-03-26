Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 135,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 290,372 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $940.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tuya by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tuya by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

