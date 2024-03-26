Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 36,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

Renaissance IPO ETF Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

