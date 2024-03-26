Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,637 Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Geron by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Geron by 17.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Geron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Geron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Geron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
GERN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 13,008,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,424,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.55. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.73.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
