Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 182,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the period.
FID traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
