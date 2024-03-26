Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $778.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.01 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average of $677.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.