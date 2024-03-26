Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $769,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $257.46. 2,589,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.