Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 11,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,427. The stock has a market cap of $517.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

