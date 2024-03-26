U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 8.7 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

