UBS Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $340.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $323.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

