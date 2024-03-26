UBS Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

