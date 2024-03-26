UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in UGI were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stolper Co acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UGI by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 644.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,742. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

