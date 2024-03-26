Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 1.8 %

GNRC opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

