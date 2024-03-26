Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up approximately 4.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Skyline Champion worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 935,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 310,065 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.53. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

