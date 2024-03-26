Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $444.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

