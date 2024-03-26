Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 0.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

EEFT opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

