Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,490,000 after buying an additional 57,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,938,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

