Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $84.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.