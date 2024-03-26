Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,371 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

