Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,930 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

