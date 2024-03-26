Ultra (UOS) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $96.64 million and $2.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,281.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00691102 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00128259 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28154176 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,912,407.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

