Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR) Insider Purchases £12,000 in Stock

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Doherty bought 150,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,164.92).
Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Stock Performance
Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -388.75. Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11 ($0.14).
Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Company Profile
