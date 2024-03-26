Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.60

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.18), with a volume of 229912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.56 million, a P/E ratio of 742.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.97.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

