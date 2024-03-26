United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
UBSI stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
