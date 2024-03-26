United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

