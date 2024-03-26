United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $299.93

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $299.93, but opened at $293.60. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $293.60, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

