Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.
Uniti Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
