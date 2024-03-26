Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 384,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 310,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 456,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

