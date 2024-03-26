Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

OLED stock opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

