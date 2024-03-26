Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.81

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm has a market cap of $581.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

