US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of USF traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 353,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,329. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.54. US Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.