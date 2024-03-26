UWM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,979 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 343% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,028 put options.

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 811,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

