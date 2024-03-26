Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.25. 3,024,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

