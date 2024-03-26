Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.55. Approximately 674,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

About Valeura Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.34.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

