VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

GDX stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

