VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $226.47 and last traded at $226.66. Approximately 2,484,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,013,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

