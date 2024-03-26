Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 12.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

