Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $180.22. 732,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,606. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

