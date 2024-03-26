Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,858,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.