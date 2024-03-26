Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,624 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 3,183,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082,265. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.